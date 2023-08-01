BJ Novak’s Flirty Response to Mindy Kaling Has Fans Going in a Frenzy With Dating Rumors

Yet again, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are at the center of dating rumors, and they’re flirty Instagram interaction is not helping the rumor cycle.

On July 31, the Mindy Project creator shared a selfie of her and Novak in the car, as a birthday selfie on her Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “Happy birthday, Uncle B! We love you! 🎉 @bjnovak.”

Now the photo itself isn’t PDA-filled or really anything that could be dubbed on the romantic side: it’s a simple selfie with Novak driving, and smiling for the camera, while Kaling holds up a peace sign in the passenger seat.

But the thing that’s really driving forward the dating rumors again is Novak’s comment underneath that has flirty undertones. In response to this sweet birthday shout-out, Novak commented, “No party is as fun as the car ride home with you.”

As you can imagine, fans are at this point begging them to either admit they are dating again or to give the romance another go if they aren’t dating. One (of many comments under the post read, “Quit playing with us, you meant Dad** 🙃,” along with people saying things like, “Please be for real Mindy, we know that’s your bd lol” and “Please just marry him already.”

Kaling and Novak dated on and off throughout 2005 to 2007.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Kaling revealed that rumors of her and Novak being secretly together don’t bother her. “It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “(Novak is) the godparent to both my kids, and they have such a great relationship, and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

