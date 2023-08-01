Donald Trump’s Biggest Critic Has a Real Estate Suggestion for Him That Would Devastate His Ego

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has mounting legal bills from his state and federal indictments. He’s been using his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC) with funds raised from his voter base to pay his lawyers, but his biggest critic has a better idea for generating some much-needed cash.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is also running for the Republican Party nomination in 2024, shared his suggestion on Twitter. “If Trump is a billionaire, why is he tricking middle class donors into paying his legal bills? Over $56 million,” he added. “Answer: Donald Trump loves using other people’s money. He should crack open his own wallet & come up with the cash.”

If Trump is a billionaire, why is he tricking middle class donors into paying his legal bills? Over $56 million. Answer: Donald Trump loves using other people’s money. He should crack open his own wallet & come up with the cash. I’ve got some ideas. No. 1 – Sell Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/ly6Um4APq4 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 31, 2023

That’s when Christie gave his genius solution. “I’ve got some ideas. No. 1 – Sell Trump Tower,” he wrote alongside a graphic that stated “$161 million value of Trump Tower.” The New York City building is Donald Trump’s crown jewel in his real estate portfolio, which he calls “the icon.” Trump Tower was completed in 1984 and his website brags that it is “located on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th street, this is considered to be the most prestigious intersection in all of New York City” alongside Tiffany & Co. The former president and Melania Trump maintain a three-story penthouse that spans the 66th to the 68th floor.

The decor was inspired by the Palace of Versailles, which means 24-carat gold, marble, ornate furniture, and lots of mirrors. He loves this place so much that he boasted to Forbes in 2017 that the apartment was “33,000 square feet” and worth “at least $200 million.” Of course, the media outlet did its due diligence and discovered it was 10,996 square feet and worth about $64 million at the time. So, Donald Trump seems to have a math and accounting issue, which is rearing its ugly head in his legal-woes era, but the former president’s ego would never take Christie’s suggestion. Trump Tower would be the last thing to go if Donald Trump needed to sell his assets.

