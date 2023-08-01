Eva Mendes Has Fans Raving Over This All-Sponge ‘Oscar Lewk’

With a team of hairstylists, makeup artists and stylists, it’s safe to say celebrities always try to look their best when they get all dressed up for red carpet or award shows. For Eva Mendes, however, she’s proving she’s just as gorgeous even without all the glitz and glam.

Most recently, the former actress posted on Instagram a series of pictures of her wearing nothing but sponges. In the first slide, Mendes, who’s a brand ambassador for the sponge brand Skura Style, is seen playing with green sunglasses while posing for the shot.

As for the accessories, Mendes paired the colorful made-to-fade sponges (available in a 4-pack for just $14.99) with long gold earrings, bronzed dewy skin, a sultry black eye and bright pink lips. In the last shot, the Hitch star added on some more accessories with a gold bangle and a chunky gold necklace.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala?” Mendes wrote in the caption. “Is this what they mean when they say ‘clean fashion’?”

“Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?! 💗” she continued.

In the comments, fans of Mendes are seen pouring in their support over her unconventional look. “Really Eva? Oscar Dress? I got a weak heart … I need u & [Ryan Gosling to] be seated in the front row of the Dolby Theatre… I’d do anything to make it happen!” wrote one user. “I would call this look your ‘fancy scrubs’ 😂,” wrote another.

Prior to Mendes’ full sponge look, the mom of two reposted a video of her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, raving about the product. In the video, Gosling is seen gushing about Mendes’ most recent business venture. “Eva Mendes makes like a sponge, like a Skura sponge…. It’s an amazing sponge, it tells you when it’s ready to be changed,” he told the interviewer and his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie.

Robbie then intervened, saying she saw it on Mendes’ Instagram and the reporter asked how it’s able to tell you when the sponge can be changed. Gosling responded, “The logo fades when it’s time to change it.” Robbie, who was beyond impressed, simply responded with “genius.”

From this short clip from Gosling to Mendes’ impromptu sponge photoshoot, we’re just loving how we’re getting to know more about this “genius” invention. We’re convinced!

