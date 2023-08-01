Reese Witherspoon’s August Book Club Pick by One of Her Favorite Authors ‘Of All Time’ Is 30% Off

Reese Witherspoon just shared her August Book Club recommendation and it looks like a gripping read for the end of summer. Taking to her Instagram, the Big Little Lies star told her followers she was squeezing in one more pick to round out the season and this time it’s from “one of [her] favorite authors of all time.” The book of the month is Tom Lake by “the amazing and wonderful” Ann Patchett, as Witherspoon describes.

The book is set in northern Michigan in the spring of 2020. Lara Nelson’s three adult daughters return home to the family’s orchard and, while there, she begins to open up to them about her past as an actor and her romance with Peter Duke, an actor with whom she worked at a theater company called Tom Lake. “One of her daughter’s questions whether her father is the dad she grew up with or the famous actor that her mother worked with one summer when she was 22,” Witherspoon explains. “It’s really interesting what she tells her daughters and what she decides to leave out.”

Tom Lake is the latest book from Patchett who is also the author of acclaimed books like Bell Canto, the winner of the 2002 PEN/Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize for Fiction, and The Dutch House which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Witherspoon also continued with her praise in her Instagram caption, writing: “This comforting summer read has it all—summer theater, a gorgeous Michigan cherry farm, young love, sibling rivalry, and deep mother-daughter relationships. I can’t wait to hear what you think.”

