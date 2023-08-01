Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Fall From Hollywood Grace Might Have Something To Do With Their ‘Indiscretion’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to know what is true anymore when it comes to the stories being filtered out by the British tabloids when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle these days. They seem to want to punish them for putting out Netflix’s Harry & Meghan or for the Duke of Sussex publishing his memoir, Spare — and now, they are pushing hard on the Hollywood downfall narrative.

The Telegraph‘s Celia Warden, aka Piers Morgan’s wife, believes that “indiscretion” is one of their main issues. If Prince Harry and Meghan want to orbit the A-list world, they have to keep their mouths shut about insider secrets. She noted that an LA source said there was a concern with their “capacity to share” when it came to information. It’s probably why there are stories out there that the Sussexes had a falling out with David and Victoria Beckham or that Oprah Winfrey has backed off from their Montecito friendship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friendship with David and Victoria Beckham can't avoid public scrutiny. https://t.co/KC2yM0KXMf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 31, 2023

Warden goes on to infer that Courteney Cox was likely upset by Harry’s revelation that the Friends star had “mushroom chocolates” in her fridge. Well, Cox reacted just as you would expect to a story that happened years ago — it’s no big deal. “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” Cox told Variety. “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

‘Spare’ $19.10 $36.00 47% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Warden and her husband seem to share the same opinion about the Sussexes, but they are going off of rumors and not substantiating the stories they are selling. Royal watchers haven’t heard from the Beckhams about the alleged rift, and Gayle King, Winfrey’s BFF, often talks about the Sussexes warmly on CBS Mornings, so it’s hard to know what’s really going on with these friendships. Harry and Meghan are doing just fine with their new life — even with a few bumps in the road — but the royal critics just won’t stop with their constant attacks.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.