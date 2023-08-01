This TV Star Is Catching Heat for His Controversial Take on the SAG-AFTRA Strike & It’s Not Winning Him Many Friends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While SAG-AFTRA actors are sweating it out on the picket lines in front of the major studios, including Disney, Netflix, and Warner Bros., they now know they don’t have the support of one of their members. Stephen Amell, known for his starring role in the CW’s Arrow, had some harsh words for the current labor movement.

He answered his fans quite frankly when he was asked for his opinion about the writers’ and actors’ strike at Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina over the weekend. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t,” he said in a video posted by Pop Crave. “I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic.”

Stephen Amell. Photo: O’Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA.

Other SAG-AFTRA members responded to the video, and let’s just say, a majority of Hollywood is not on his side. “How can he say he supports the union but doesn’t support the strike? Does he have any other suggestions if the AMPTP refuses to address core issues? No one wants to strike but they left us with no choice,” one union actor tweeted. Another added, “He just wants to get his bag. He doesn’t care about anyone else’s future in the industry.” One social media account pointed out that he may have violated one of the strike rules by even discussing his current show, Heels. “And he’s scabbing by bringing up his show for awareness,” they noted.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has seen major support from A-list stars like Dwayne Johnson, who donated money to help struggling actors pay their bills during the walkout. Many other familiar faces are marching in the unbearable heat alongside unknown creatives who just want a fair deal. Amell hasn’t made any follow-up comments, but his anti-strike position isn’t sitting well with many in Hollywood.

