Meghan Markle Reportedly Still Feels Strongly About Telling the Truth About This Royal Family Who She Feels Mistreated Her

Since leaving their royal roles at the beginning of 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been open about telling their side of the story. And though their tell-all interviews, Netflix docuseries and even Harry’s memoir Spare did just that, they reportedly still didn’t fulfill one of Markle’s main objectives: holding those who mistreated her accountable.

According to a new report in The Mirror, Markle has been surprised by the lack of pushback against none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton. “Meghan feels they’ve never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologized and have seemingly got away with it,” the source revealed.

Prior to the release of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the source said the former Suits star was “convinced” people would sympathize with her and, therefore, start rooting against the Waleses and the other members of the British royal family.

The reality, however, was much different. “That hasn’t happened,” another source told Closer Magazine, per The Mirror. “This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge [over] her.” In fact, it seems like Middleton and William have continued their royal duties as usual, smiles and all.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images) Getty Images

As a reminder, one of the most talked-about incidents in the Wales versus Sussex feud revolved around the bridesmaid drama before Markle and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

When asked about it in the sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, for example, Markle set the record straight that it was Middleton who made her cry, not the opposite way around. Related story Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Fall From Hollywood Grace Might Have Something To Do With Their 'Indiscretion'

“The reverse happened,” Markle said. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something. But she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone.”

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something pertaining to — the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” Markle explained.

In Harry’s Spare, the royal further explained what happened. In his retelling, Middleton almost demanded that all the bridesmaid dresses be remade four days before the wedding, aka an almost impossible task for any master seamstress. And although Middleton then settled on taking Princess Charlotte to the tailor Markle had arranged, she wasn’t very kind about it either. Harry then claimed, just like Markle said, that he discovered his soon-to-be wife sobbing “on the floor” after the visit

Looks like Markle just wants some validation and karmic justice for everything she went through. And, knowing all their stories, we absolutely understand why.

