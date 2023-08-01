Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Intimissimi Lingerie Ad Shows She’s in Her Most Showstopping Year Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is starting off this week by making everybody do a double take as she models the latest, greatest new lingerie set from the beloved brand Intimissimi.

On July 31, the Monster-in-Law star shared a series of showstopping photos from her latest behind-the-scenes photoshoot while rocking her latest look from Intimissimi. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Happy Monday 💙 Have a great week everyone!”

In the first viral photo, we see Lopez smiling from ear to ear as she shows off her sculpted abs and sun-kissed skin while modeling a matching pair of blue lace lingerie, along with a silky paisley kimono. We then get a series of photos of her modeling the enchanting new, lace set while showing off her long legs and confidence spirit for her fans to marvel at.

Truly, this is her most confident year yet, and these photos prove it!

As many Lopez fans know, she has modeled for Intimissimi since late 2022, specifically since Sept 2022 when she became the new face of the gorgeous brand. Since then, she’s turned heads and made jaws drop with her colorful, sexy photo shoots modeling the brand’s newest releases.

The JLO Beauty founder is all about showing the world your true self inside and out, and embracing every curve. In a previous archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, she said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

