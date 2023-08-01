Jennifer Lopez’s Glam Vibe on Her 54th Birthday Involved a Very Expensive Designer Bikini Worth Almost $1K

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez turned 54 years old on July 24 and she made sure all of her fans got to see a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous birthday. On Monday, her “On The JLo” newsletter went out and revealed the out-of-this-world bikini that she sported to celebrate the big day — and it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Valentino Panther string bikini showed off all J.Lo’s gorgeous curves, but the cost is an eye-opener: $980. (Scroll through the photos HERE.) The Italian-designed swimsuit is black with swirl of green and white on the fabric — if you look closely enough you can see the outline of the black panther. And of course, the birthday gal had to go all-out with her accessories. We are talking chunky-styled jewelry — bold earrings, a statement necklace, and cuffs on both wrists. J.Lo’s mantra is, “Go big or go home” this year, at least when it comes to fashion.

Her newsletter revealed a few videos of her dancing on the table and showcasing the stunning decor filled with colorful flowers and an unbelievable charcuterie board fit for a feast. She thanked her fans “for the birthday love” and shared that husband Ben Affleck hosted the party at their $60 million Beverly Hills estate. “All the kids were there; it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she wrote. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

Lopez seems so content in this season of life with her fairy-tale ending with Affleck, a new home, and her family and friends surrounding her. She makes 54 look good — and very expensive!

