Insiders Say Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin’s Relationship Has Taken a Turn After Her Shady Divorce Posts

Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, or Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, some celebrity exes are the perfect example of how to be friends with your ex after a breakup. And though those friendships might take a while to build, it’s beyond impressive how they could put the past behind them for their own sake, or the sake of their kids. For The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife Addison Timlin, who announced their divorce earlier this year in May, a sweet friendship might already be blossoming.

According to a source to People, the former couple is getting a hold of their new life as co-parents. “They are still separated, but getting along,” the source said. “They love their children and all spend time together.”

Prior to the source’s claims, pictures obtained by Daily Mail showed the two of them sharing a sweet hug during their five-year-old daughter Ezer’s soccer practice. Unsurprisingly, rumors of the two potentially reconciling started swirling.

Per the source, however, the hug only showed they’re starting to bury the hatchet and are not reconciling anytime soon. “When she filed for divorce, she was upset,” the source added. “Things have settled a bit.”

In addition to being upset about the split, the source also revealed Timlin’s major struggle at the moment: parenting solo while White travels to film (White and Timlin also share a 2-year-old daughter Dolores). “When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained,” the source said. “There is still a lot of love between them though.”

And although the former pair may still have some details to iron out about their co-parenting, it looks like the two have already started a healthy new chapter.

Back in May, for instance, Timlin wasn’t afraid to throw some shade toward the Golden Globe-winning actor in her Mother’s Day post on Instagram. “Being a single mom is not how I pictured it,” she captioned the post alongside a series of photos of her and her kids. “It is so f— hard. It is all out covered in s— crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things.”

“It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely,” she continued in the post. “When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood, the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”

Indeed, may these two focus on all the parenting heights in their next chapter ahead.

