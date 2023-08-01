Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Low-Key Appearance Has People Convinced They’re Back on Good Terms With Donald

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

2023 has been full of shocking turns, but not a lot of people saw this coming with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The pair were adamant about focusing on their children and businesses, but with a new poll coming in that favors former US President Donald Trump, it seems they may be singing a new tune. And one low-key appearance for Donald that everyone seemed to miss is the one fact that has people convinced they’ll be back in politics soon enough.

In case you missed it: a recent New York Times/Siena College poll concluded that over 70 percent of Republican voters still stand with Donald. Soon after this became apparent, close sources claimed to Vanity Fair that Ivanka and Kushner have been seen more by Donald’s side.

In a new op-ed from the Guardian, writer Arwa Mahdawi discussed these new reports and insider claims, and how it does seem that the Trump Card author and Kushner were allegedly ready to be seen with Donald again, despite his ongoing legal troubles.

However, the tidbit in Mahdawi’s story that has people convinced they’re back in politics is the fact that the pair showed up to a “recent screening of the child-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom that Trump hosted at his Bedminster golf club.”

On July 19, the Home Alone 2 star held a screening of the controversial film at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, per Newsweek. While Ivanka and Kushner allegedly arrived at this long before that new poll came out (which was conducted around July 23-27, 2023), it wasn’t the first recent poll that showed Donald’s favorable numbers.

A poll that was made throughout July 10-17 and released on the 17th from Reuters showed that Donald’s popularity was rising from the June Reuters poll, showing he was the pick of over 40 percent of surveyed Republicans.

