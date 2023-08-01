Sofía Vergara’s Response to Joe Manganiello’s Divorce Filing Makes Sure to Protect This Part of Her Fortune

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara several weeks ago, and now, it’s her turn. Their seven-year marriage was supported by a prenuptial agreement, and by all accounts, it seems like everyone intends to follow the stipulations noted in the legal document. However, there are a few items the America’s Got Talent judge wants to make sure stay in her possession.

In her court filing on Monday, obtained by Page Six, Vergara outlined that her “miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects” belong to her and that Manganiello should not lay claim to any of those items. She was also TV’s highest-paid woman during her Modern Family years, and she wants to make sure all of her earnings stay in her bank account — and she means all of the money she made “before, during and after their date of separation.”

Citing “irreconcilable differences” on her divorce papers as the reason for their split, Vergara also expects spousal support and communal property to be determined by their prenuptial agreement — the details of those items were not disclosed in the filing. The True Blood star and his estranged wife will also be paying their own attorney’s fees, so it looks like this could be a very clean break if there is no dispute about the prenup.

The only issue that might be contested is the custody of their beloved dog, Bubbles. He was adopted by Vergara, but the dog is apparently obsessed with Manganiello, which she talked about on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. That video evidence might be just enough to tip a judge to award the dog to Manganiello, or perhaps they will have a very modern divorce and share joint custody of Bubbles because he might be the most valuable part of their split.

