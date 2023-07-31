Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Are Allegedly the Newest Members of the Family To Join the Legal Battle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic and unexpected death in Jan 2023, it feels like the only updates we get about the Presley family are about their legal issues. For months, fans were both baffled and confused over the alleged trust war between Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley. Now, it seems the other two Presley girls are joining in on the legal battle: Lisa Marie’s twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood.

According to the Blast, who obtained court documents, it seems new documents show that Lisa Marie’s twins requested both legal representation ahead of dealing with their share of Lisa Marie’s estate, along with requesting a guardian ad litem.

For those that don’t know, a guardian ad litem is basically someone who is an “investigator for the court” and looks out for their clients’ best intentions, per Sterling Lawyers. So in Finley and Harper’s case, they’re looking for someone to help them ensure a fair share of The Inheritance that Lisa Marie left.

While Lisa Marie was in debt, she had multiple life insurance policies taken out, which collected about $35 million that would be left to Keough, along with Finley and Harper.

Now here’s where things get a bit tricky: Recently, Keough and Priscilla, after months of back and forth, reached an agreement that would make Keough the sole trustee. Weeks after this news was made public, it now seems that Finley and Harper are working hard to get their Fair share, despite these new agreements.

The To Whom It May Concern singer had four children named Benjamin Keough, who passed away at 27, Riley, 34, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, 14. Tragically, Lisa Marie passed away at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest in Jan 2023.

Related story Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Share Heartbreaking Messages on the 3rd Anniversary of Benjamin Keough's Death

Before you go, click here to see inside the famous Presley family.

