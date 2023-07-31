Jennifer Aniston Is Allegedly ‘Being Comforted’ by This Ex While Battling Grief

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Grief is not linear. There is no right way to handle it all, especially when you lose someone so close to you so suddenly. Ever since John Aniston’s tragic death in Nov 2022, his daughter Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been relying heavily on her support system, including one of her exes.

Sources exclusively told DailyMail that she has been in almost contact contact with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. They claim Theroux has been “calling her almost daily” to help her navigate grief and to try to cheer her up.

Now, this doesn’t come as a major shock to fans of the two. Back in April, the two were seen out at the restaurant II Cantinori in New York City with mutual pal Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, per DailyMail. Along with that, they’ve hinted at their strong friendship for years following their divorce.

Jennifer and the Spy Who Dumped Me star first met in 2007, when mutual friend Ben Stiller introduced them. They started dating after working together on the set of the 2010 film Wanderlust.

JB Lacroix/WireImage.

Two years later, in August 2012, Aniston and Theroux announced their engagement and tied the knot in 2015. Sadly, though, the couple split in 2018.

In a previous interview with Esquire, Theroux hinted that the two didn’t have a dramatic split but seemed determined to keep their friendship going. He said, “I think that when you get good at relationships—and here I am, single—if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship.”

