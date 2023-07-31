Kate Beckinsale Got Wild at Her 50th Birthday Celebrations With Some Other Celebrity Friends

Although every birthday should be celebrated with friends, cake, music and plenty of partying, there’s something special about a milestone birthday. So whether it’s turning 21 or the big 5-0, milestone birthdays are the best time to pull out all the stops and celebrate with those you know and love. And, just by looking at Kate Beckinsale‘s 50th birthday party this weekend, we’re thinking she feels exactly the same.

Beckinsale’s fabulous party started out with her incredible looks, of course. At first, the Underworld star rocked a sparkling silver bodysuit with a turtleneck neckline that showed off her mile-long legs (check out the photos HERE!). To accessorize, Beckinsale then paired the look with a fuzzy white feathered shawl, an oversized black bow on her head and an ultra-high ponytail. As for her glam, she looked incredible in a full bronzed glam with pink lips.

Later on, Beckinsale then changed looks into a sexy red velvet halter gown with cutouts at the waist and a thigh-high slit that allowed her to dance all night long.

Speaking of dancing, the party seemed to be a total blast seen from the videos of the whole venue dancing and singing “Happy Birthday” in unison. In one video, Beckinsale is even seen twerking in a chain with some of her friends.

As for the guest list, there were a few fellow A-list attendees including Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, James Marsden, Big Boss Vette, Demi Moore, Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani and many more.

Kate Beckinsale reflected on how Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard saved her from a major wardrobe snafu. https://t.co/SQ7ZAilRzC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 30, 2023

“The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party -full of love and glitter and the best people,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos and videos from her big day. “Thank you to everyone and especially everyone 💕💕.” Related story Actors Are Turning on Each Other as SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules Get Blurry — Viola Davis & Sarah Silverman Speak Out

In the pictures, in addition to many of her smiling alongside her guests, there’s also a black-and-white shot of her sitting in a mystery man’s lap. Though she hasn’t gone public with any relationship recently, Beckinsale was previously linked to Moments actor Matt Atwater, per People.

In the comment section, in addition to many fans wanting to uncover the man’s identity, fans are raving over Beckinsale’s never-aging looks. “Sexiest 50 year old alive?” commented one user. “Another birthday another day of not looking a day older 😂,” wrote another. “Happy birthday Benjamin Button.”

Indeed, Beckinsale has never looked better! Nothing like a birthday glow, right?

