Christine Baumgartner Is Making This Temporary Move That Keeps Her in Close Contact With Ex Kevin Costner

Despite Kevin Costner’s bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner, his ex isn’t moving very far away. After a judge ruled that his estranged wife needed to be out of the main residence of their $145-million Carpinteria, California estate, per their prenuptial agreement, by July 31, she isn’t actually leaving the property.

Baumgartner is reportedly moving across the lawn to a “smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter,” according to a People insider. “Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house,” they added while noting that this move is only “a temporary solution” while she gets her post-marital life organized. “She is still looking for another house,” the source continued. “She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.”

Christine Baumgartner might have had a plan to leave her marriage from Kevin Costner for a while. https://t.co/RYaBQOh1uy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 14, 2023

Baumgartner and Costner share three kids together, Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16. At this point, her “sole focus is the kids” and making sure that “everything [is] as normal as possible” while everyone goes through the major family transition. This resolution seems to be a fair one to Baumgartner, who wanted more time to find a place to live. She had asked the judge for an Aug. 31 move-out date while Costner requested a July 13 exit. By giving her a roof over her head temporarily, Baumgartner will have been able to find a home that fits her and her children’s needs.

Costner is reportedly “relieved” that that housing situation is behind them as the former couples battled it out over everything from furnishings to dishes. Baumgartner will receive $129,000 per month in child support after requesting $248,000 per month. Hopefully, the exes can now move forward in peace as they go their separate ways and learn to amicably co-parent for the sake of their kids.

