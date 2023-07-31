King Charles Is Using the First Major Event Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death as an Olive Branch

As many Royal fans know, King Charles III is embarking on new Journeys without his beloved late mother Queen Elizabeth II, including carrying on a deeply personal tradition of spending the summer holiday at Balmoral Castle. This was a well-known tradition that was beloved by Elizabeth, and Charles is making it all about family by doing an act we have reportedly seen him do quite a few times in the past already: extending an olive branch to estranged family members.

Reports from Women and Home indicate that, in the spirit of family bonding, he has extended an invitation to both Prince Andrew and the Sussex family.

The holiday at Balmoral lasted from Aug until Oct, and members of the family would come in and out to join in on the festivities taking place throughout the months-long holiday. While Andrew is reportedly expected to make an appearance, despite the ongoing housing tug-of-war, he and Charles have been wrestling with throughout the past few months along with his disturbing ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

But the Sussexes? That’s a different story.

Charles extended an “open invitation” to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children: Archie and Lilibet. Despite conflicting reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating going back to the UK, It’s widely believed by experts and fans alike that they’re continuing their estrangement and will likely deny the open invitation.

