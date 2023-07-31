This Line in Barbie Made a Viewer Issue a ‘Warning’ To Other Women

The Barbie movie is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to female empowerment and takedowns of the patriarchy. Between all the enviable pink outfits and hilarious anecdotes, the Greta Gerwig directed movie — that stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more — is an incredible message about the female experience that makes it a must-watch for all — yes, even your sons!

Social media has been eating up the many easter eggs, hidden references and gut-punching realizations that the movie delivers but one line in particular could easily have been overlooked if not for a woman on TikTok. In a video shared after the movie was released, Brittney Garcia-Dumas, a proud Latina and feminist according to her TikTok bio, issued a “warning” to women about one easy-to-miss takeaway from the film.

“Just a warning about the beginning of the Barbie movie — when they’re accepting their awards, they don’t say, ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it,’” she says in the video. “… And it will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall.” Yup, the Barbies of Barbieland, where women reign supreme, know that they can take ownership of their achievements without feeling like they have to owe it to anyone else and they’re reminding us to do the same.

“When I first heard Barbie say, ‘I’ve worked hard for this and I deserve it,’ I was a little taken back and kind of offended. ‘Why didn’t they say ‘thank you?'” Garcia-Dumas told Buzzfeed of her initial reaction to the scene. “It hit me. ‘OMG WAIT A DAMN MINUTE…WE DON’T HAVE TO SAY THANK YOU. I DO work hard for this and I DO deserve it.’ I caught myself experiencing my own internalized disempowerment and misogyny. If I’m committed to being a part of the solution, I need to make sure I am identifying where my own processes could use some empowerment!”

Like many viewers, Garcia-Dumas is strongly encouraging others to see the movie and listen to its vital message about women's ability to hold powerful positions all while leaning into the femininity. As a single mom and business owner, she knows all too well what it feels like to be held back but calls on another moment from the movie as a reminder that women can do it all.

She references a moment when Lawyer Barbie, played by Sharon Rooney, says: “This makes me emotional and I’m expressing it. I have no difficulty holding both logic and emotion at the same time, and it does not diminish my powers. It expands them.” Garcia-Dumas was astounded by what the simple statement says about women’s fight to be valued and feel equal in the workplace. “This is the thing we’ve been communicating for centuries,” she said, “My access to emotions, whatever range that may be, is an asset to all my roles in life. It does not falter my ability to be an expert or leader, it is what makes me a more expansive and diversified community member.”

