Donald Trump Reveals It’s ‘Always Unpleasant’ When Having This Discussion With Melania

It’s hard to keep track of everything going on in the legal world of Donald Trump’s indictments, especially when another one may be around the corner. Trump’s legal team has had their hands full for quite some time with the hush-money trial and Mar-a-Lago trial coming up. Many have asked the former US President how he feels about these legal proceedings, and overall, he’s seemed more on the unbothered side. However, that’s not the case when it comes to discussing his legal troubles with his wife Melania Trump.

In a recent chat with radio host John Fredricks while as a guest on his show The John Fredericks Show, per Insider via Yahoo, on July 28, Donald discussed what navigating these conversations has been like with Melania.

Hint: not the best.

“It’s always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, ‘By the way, tomorrow sometime I’m going to be indicted,'” he said. “And she says, ‘For what?’ And I say, ‘I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea.’”

It’s an odd conversation to have, for sure, and it seems they’ve had this conversation at least twice now.

For those who need a recap: Donald has been indicted twice so far. The first time was for allegedly falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels. The second indictment is related to the Mar-a-Lago debacle. For this historical indictment, Donald has been charged with 37 counts, with the prosecution alleging he kept national defense records from federal officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Related story Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Want Back Into Donald’s Inner Circle After This New Report Came Out

Melania has been out of the public eye for a bit now, but she’s allegedly up-to-date on all of the Home Alone 2 star’s legal proceedings. Despite these unpleasant conversations, it’s been reported that he’s quite afraid of his third wife, so not discussing it isn’t an option.

Back in Nov 2022, Kellyanne Conway told the committee’s investigators from the Capitol riot trial that he fears Melania, saying, per Business Insider, “He reserves — he listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.”

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

