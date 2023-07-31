Actors Are Turning on Each Other as SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules Get Blurry — Viola Davis & Sarah Silverman Speak Out

If we look up the meaning of work strikes in the dictionary, the definition is quite straightforward: “to stop work in order to force an employer to comply with demands.” When it comes to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, however, which started back on July 14, the rules and conditions get more convoluted and blurry each day.

Most recently, for example, Oscar winner Viola Davis publicly backed out from filming G20, a movie she was both producing and starring in. “I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis told Deadline. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

The same goes for Brad Pitt, who also recently called off his upcoming Formula 1 movie, Apex, after being accused of being a “scab.” “He has been filming Apex, his new Formula 1 film, for the past few weeks but has now pulled the plug,” a source revealed to The Sun. “Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support.”

Knowing productions of this level could still be ongoing amid the strike, you might be asking yourself: is that allowed? As it turns out, over 45 independent productions have been given strike exemptions under the “Interim Agreement,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Per a statement from SAG-AFTRA, the Interim Agreements allow for independent productions outside the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to film as long as they “abide by the terms.” “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families,” the statement continued. “This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve.”

Among some productions currently under the Interim Agreement are Mother Mary starring Anne Hathaway, Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, Flight Risk with Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg and many others, per Entertainment Weekly.

But, as more and more projects are given Interim Agreements, Hollywood stars like Sarah Silverman are speaking out about the possible implications.

“From the SAG leadership’s perspective, [the Interim Agreement] proves to [the AMPTP] that what we’re asking for is not unreasonable and can be done and is, in fact, being done and it forces them to participate in it if they want the product,” Silverman explained on Instagram, after talking it out with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

“From the other perspective, it feels like some people are being allowed to make TV and movies, some truly independent stuff and total b— with a real stink of loophole, in my opinion, and these projects will be shot and edited and in the can ready to go with a bow on it for when the strike is over,” Silverman continued. “They’re ready to sell to streamers, albeit in our new deal rates, and I feel like that feels sh— to some people because they’ve been asked to sacrifice so much, all under the [premise] that ‘Hey, we’re all in this together and it only works if we’re all in this together.'”

Much like SAG-AFTRA’s statement, Silverman then also acknowledged that having some productions still running gives many people a much-needed break from being unemployed and being unable to pay the bills. “I’m so happy that at least a whole lot of crew members are going to be able to work, it’s a little bit of a release valve for a whole bunch of people who have been paying a really shitty price for our strikes,” she added.

Overall, however, it looks like Silverman is still on the side of those chosing to fully stop and picket instead. “Picketing is crucial but make no mistake, it’s performative,” she said. “It’s purpose is to bring eyes to the movement, to the cause, and the cause is that every single one of us is striking, a work stoppage.”

Safe to say Silverman’s video, although informative, is doing it’s best to explain all the complicated sides of the issue. Or, as Silverman put it, “all the black and white and all the shades of gray as much as my pea brain can process it.”

