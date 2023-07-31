Royal Critics Are Questioning the Friendship Status Between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and David & Victoria Beckham

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer friends with David and Victoria Beckham? That’s what British tabloids seem to believe since the two couples have not been seen together in quite some time, but some of their evidence feels like a real reach.

The royal critics at the Mail on Sunday are suggesting that Harry and Meghan had a falling out with Beckhams sometime after their 2018 wedding. They seem shocked that the Sussexes didn’t attend their son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz last year, and they were not in attendance at soccer player Lionel Messi’s debut on David’s Miami team. They are even grossly accusing the Beckhams of being “Markled.”

But the royal critics, who make it their personality to slam the Sussexes every chance they get, don’t seem to be looking at the basic logistics of the situation. The two couples live on opposite coasts from each other — Harry and Meghan are nestled in the Montecito bubble, 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles and keep a fairly low-key life unless they have a work engagement. With two little kids at home, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, it isn’t easy to drop everything and travel across the country for a soccer match.

There are rumors the falling out stems from “a suspicion the couple [notably Victoria] may have leaked stories about the Sussexes,” and Prince Harry confronted David about the situation. That silly gossip was refuted by David, who was “absolutely bloody furious” about the story. The rumor originated in Tom Bower’s book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, and it’s well-known that the author is not very pro-Sussex. Likely, the two couples are currently both still raising their families on opposite sides of the country — and their paths don’t cross very often. It’s likely more of a situation surrounding geographical logistics instead of a Sussex versus Beckham friendship war.

