John F. Kennedy Brought Out the ‘Side That the Public Never Saw’ During His Alleged Affair With Audrey Hepburn

Former US President John F. Kennedy’s alleged long list of lovers is a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite. We all know the rumored Affair between him and Marilyn Monroe, and his brief tryst with Marlene Dietrich resurfaced again, but this little-known, alleged affair may be one of the most shocking. Because let’s face it, could you imagine Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn together? It’s a wild thought, and there are a lot of details behind the alleged affair that you’re not ready for.

In Christopher Anderson’s book Jack and Jackie: Portrait of an American Marriage, he alleged that not only did Kennedy and the Roman Holiday legend have an affair, but she showed him a side of herself that nobody else really got to see.

Rewind to 1953, and White House secretary Mary Gallagher revealed to Anderson that Hepburn came to visit Kennedy and that everyone was enamored with her. “I remember Audrey Hepburn, and I remember how the whole office was impressed when she walked in. She was as graceful as a swan and carried a long, slim red umbrella,” she said.

Anderson wrote that Kennedy found her “simply exquisite” and that she “out-Jackied Jackie” Kennedy when it came to presenting herself. Along with that, she allegedly showed Kennedy a very different side to herself that was a total 180 from her prim and proper public image.

“She was extremely intelligent, well-read, and lots of fun,” Anderson penned. “Audrey had this intoxicating laugh – pretty much what you saw on screen – but she also had this very sexy, very naughty side that the public never saw.”

Anderson added that “they managed to keep their affair out of the press, and the fact that it was clandestine only made it that much more intense.”

While it was an allegedly intense affair, it didn’t last long. They kept their separate ways until 1963, when she ended up singing “Happy Birthday” to him, one year after Monroe’s scandalous rendition that people still talk about to this day, per Biography.

