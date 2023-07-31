Donald Trump’s $40 Million Legal Bills Are Being Scrutinized Because He’s Not the One Paying the Tab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s very expensive to be Donald Trump right now with his mounting legal bills, but he doesn’t seem to be too worried about it because other people are shouldering the debt. It appears that the former president has amassed an over $40 million tab that is being picked up by his Save America Political Action Committee (PAC).

According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump’s PAC will be disclosing on Monday a whopping $40.2 million line item in their spending for defending his legal cases — and that’s only for the first half of 2023. What is really alarming about this figure is that the “total is more than any other expense the PAC has incurred during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign” and it is “more than Trump’s campaign raised in the second quarter of 2023.” These numbers are only for the federal indictment in the classified documents case and his state hush-money indictment in New York.

Donald Trump may have legal reasons to run for the presidency again. https://t.co/CmwHccyZFE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2023

If Donald Trump finds himself implicated in the Georgia election scandal and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection case, he is going to be in a world of hurt financially. It’s going to be tough to keep up the pace of paying for lawyers, fundraising to pay those bills, and run for president. Much of his support comes from “small-dollar contributions,” and that’s likely why his spending is outpacing his fundraising at this point.

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’ $ $19.37 100% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Of course, Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung, had a pointed response about the expected PAC filing. “They know they have no legitimate case,” he told the media outlet while calling out the “unlawful harassment” from investigators like special counsel Jack Smith. Cheung defended the hefty amount spent because he said it was needed “to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed” — in reference to Donald Trump and the staff members who are involved in some of the cases. The former president’s voter base seems to be just fine with their hard-earned money going to the legal fund, but Donald Trump is going to need them to donate more frequently if his legal woes persist.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.