Harry Styles Has a New ‘Olivia’ Tattoo but Fans Are Insisting It’s for a Special Someone Who Is Not Olivia Wilde

There’s always been a bit of a fascination with celebrity tattoos, especially new ones that could have any meaning attached to them. Over the years, Harry Styles has gotten quite a few interesting tattoos, and we all remember the media circus after he got the large butterfly one on his torso. However, his newly unveiled tattoo is seriously splitting fans: while many are adamant that his “Olivia” tattoo was dedicated to his ex and former Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde, other fans have an entirely different claim that has nothing to do with Wilde.

In photos obtained by Page Six on July 28, fans went into a frenzy once they saw that Styles had a tattoo on his thigh reading “Olivia.” Instantly, fans were convinced that the tattoo was dedicated to his former flame Wilde, but some TikTokers have a different theory.

In a TikTok video uploaded by user @harrystyles.k on July 30, they showed screenshots of his sister Gemma Styles’s cats, named Olivia, and another named “Colazione,” which is another tattoo seen underneath the Olivia tattoo.

While many fans were “relieved” that this seemed to be the case, many others weren’t buying it. One user commented, saying, “i tbh think it’s weirder to get your sister’s cats’ names tattooed on you than an ex.”

So let’s take a look through his other tattoos, with the help of Body Art Guru, to help illuminate both sides of the argument. Now, Styles has gotten multiple tattoos in honor of his sister Gemma like a gem cookie on his left arm for her nickname, along with his sister’s name, and her initial “G.”

Now, has he gotten any ink for his past lovers? It’s heavily speculated that the rose tattoo on his left arm was dedicated to his ex Taylor Swift, along with his anatomical heart tattoo matching one with a former flame, but neither has been confirmed.

What do you think?

For those that don’t know, Styles and Wilde started dating in Nov 2020, but many people claim there was an overlap between him and her ex Jason Sudeikis. Between the on-set drama and rumors, the two decided to go their separate ways almost exactly two years later, in Nov 2022.

