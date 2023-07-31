Brad Pitt Finally Pulls the Plug on Formula 1 Movie After Being Called a ‘Scab’ During SAG-AFTRA Strike

While SAG-AFTRA actors have been on the picket lines across the United States, Brad Pitt was still filming his upcoming Formula 1 movie, Apex, in Hungary. He wasn’t on set to honor the strike, but as a producer, he was still working behind the scenes. The optics of this decision to continue to film with non-SAG actors led some to believe he was a “scab.” Well, it seems like the message to him was heard loudly and clearly because the movie’s production schedule has suddenly changed.

“Brad is arguably one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and this move seals that reputation,” an insider told The Sun. “He has been filming Apex, his new Formula 1 film, for the past few weeks but has now pulled the plug.” The cast and crew wrapped after shooting scenes around the Hungarian Grand Prix last week. For now, the film is on “a two-month hiatus” in hopes that the strike between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major studios, is wrapped up by then. (And don’t forget there is a second strike between the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP in its third month.)

Get to know Brad Pitt's ultra-private girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. https://t.co/6L6lh22vvJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2023

The producers of Apex hope that the strike will be settled by then because they need to shoot some major scenes in Las Vegas in November. “Postponing the production was a massive call, especially financially, but Brad has listened to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support,” the insider added. Apple, one of the struck companies, is also one of the producers on Apex, so it does create a conflict if Pitt decides to go back to filming before an agreement is reached by the striking parties.

Other A-list actors have been applauded for their alliance to SAG-AFTRA even though they often wear a producer’s hat on their films. Dwayne Johnson donated a seven-figure amount to help actors who might be struggling to pay the bills and Tom Cruise has taken an active role in negotiations since he is concerned about AI replacing creatives in Hollywood.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who supported the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.