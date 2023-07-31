Prince William Has a New Royal Duty — Serving Burgers to Brits in This Hilarious Video

Between lavish palaces and extravagant royal occasions, it’s safe to say “approachable” is not a word most people would use when talking about the British royal family. And although they share some sweet moments over the years, like Kate Middleton‘s relatable mom moments, the royals are known for having a life way too regal for any of us to relate to.

In a new video with Prince William, however, the royal proved he’s much more than meets the eye. In fact, the Prince of Wales proved to be – and excuse the pun – totally down to earth.

On July 30, William appeared in a video from the famous YouTube channel Sorted Food in a partnership in honor of William’s most beloved project, The Earthshot Prize. At the beginning of the video, William walked into their studio with a few items designed by the Prize’s previous winners. “Royal Mail,” joked Sorted Food co-founder Jamie Spafford. When passing off the items to another Sorted Food member, William joked, “He does need to go to the gym.”

Explaining the Prize, William continued to show off his sense of humor. “It’s an initiative I started two years ago, although it’s been about four years in the making,” William said of the Prize. “I had hair when it started,” he joked. “It’s designed as an environmental prize tackling the world’s greatest environmental problems.”

The Sorted Food team then revealed the three award winners: Kheyti’s Greenhouse-in-a-box, a greenhouse solution designed in India, the Mukuru clean stoves, a product created in Kenya that allows people to cook while producing less air pollution and Notpla, a seaweed coating designed to substitute plastic. The team then created a veggie burger using all three sustainable solutions.

In the second part of the video, William then joined the Sorted Food staff in handing out their veggie burgers in a food truck. That's right, William was totally game to squeeze in a food truck with the rest of the channel!

“I was shellshocked,” said one customer after William turned around. “My brain took three seconds to buffer,” another said, totally stunned. “Am I dreaming? Have I had enough sleep?”

While explaining the concept of the burger to some starstruck fans, William continued to joke around. “I can’t vouch for the taste and the quality, that’s up to Kush [Bashin] and [Ben Ebbrell] who designed the menu so I’m rolling with it,” he said.

Looks like in addition to being a great royal, William’s a lot of fun too!

