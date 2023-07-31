King Charles III Is Breaking Royal Protocol as He Spends His First Summer at Balmoral Castle Without Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the royal family’s annual summer vacation. This will be the first year without Queen Elizabeth II, so it might be a bittersweet holiday — and Charles is already breaking royal protocol with where he is staying on the estate.

Instead of staying at Balmoral Castle like Queen Elizabeth loved to do, the couple is going to keep their home base at Birkhall, which has been their private residence over the years, according to the Daily Mail. Charles has called it “such a special place” in the past, so he doesn’t want to give up the property that he and Camilla lovingly renovated. The royal duo also quarantined at the home during the pandemic because they enjoyed the idyllic setting and remote location so much.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III at Birkhall. Photo: James Whatling/MEGA.

Balmoral Castle will still have a presence in the royal family’s summer plans with anticipated official visits by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf. Charles and Camilla will “decamp” to the castle for those special guests and the rest of the royal family will be rotating in and out of the main residence during the summer break, except, of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are invited, but will likely not visit.

Charles and Camilla will reside at Birkhall until early in the fall, but they’ve been making their royal preferences known when it comes to real estate. It’s Birkhall over Balmoral Castle and Clarence House over Buckingham Palace. He’s a creature of habit and he’s not going to move anywhere just because he’s the king.

