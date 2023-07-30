Resurfaced Claims Disclose What Was Allegedly Written on the Final Love Letter Richard Burton Wrote to Elizabeth Taylor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When one recounts the legendary life of Elizabeth Taylor, you have to mention the epic love story between her and Richard Burton that lasted decades. Their love story is one of the most complicated, passionate, and heartbreaking tales Hollywood has ever seen, and yet there’s so much fans don’t know about the complexities of their romance.

One thing that many fans know about is their beautiful love letters to one another, but there’s one letter that we may never know the exact contents of. However, insiders and experts alike have claimed that they are well aware of what is in the final letter Burton ever shared with Taylor, and it’s about as heartbreaking as you’d expect.

Burton wrote Taylor a confidential love letter that she kept at her bedside until her death, and later requested to be buried with. In the book Furious Love by authors Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger, they discussed how the intricacies of the letter were never known, but they claim to know quite a few details. The letter was postmarked a day before his death, and it was a love letter that allegedly said he wanted to come home.

“And in it he told her what he wanted. Home was where Elizabeth was, and he wanted to come home. She’s kept that letter by her bedside ever since,” they wrote.

Bob PENN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

Taylor and Burton met back in the 1950s at a party, but later reconnected on the Cleopatra set in 1962. Taylor fell instantly in love with him, and wrote to People, saying, “When I saw him on the set of Cleopatra, I fell in love, and I have loved him ever since, practically my whole adult life.”

They were together for around a decade, having a marriage so passionate that it often led to roaring fights. “I’ve always admitted that I’m ruled by my passions, and I can’t pretend I didn’t know what I was doing when I became involved with Richard,” Taylor wrote in her memoir entitled An informal memoir.

King Collection/Avalon/Getty Images.

Known as the “Battling Burtons,” the two divorced in 1974. However, that was nowhere near the end. Less than a year after their divorce, they met up to discuss financial affairs, but secretly remarried in Oct 1975 at Chobe National Park in Botswana.

Within less than a year, they divorced again but remained close until Burton’s sudden death in Aug of 1984.

