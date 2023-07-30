Fans Are Begging Reese Witherspoon to Dive Into This Business Venture ASAP

Reese Witherspoon’s fans are begging her to branch out into a new business venture, and it’s one that would make a lot of sense for the entertainment multi-hyphenate.

The Hello Sunshine production founder shared a photo on Instagram in celebration of a female founders conference she attended, and one shot inspired a business idea from Witherspoon’s followers. The actress stood beside a gorgeous stand of books sponsored by her production company and Reese’s Book Club, smiling with her arms spread in her very best Vanna White “Viola!” pose.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

Witherspoon looked stunning in her summertime outfit, which had applause-worthy badass-chic businesswoman vibes. The Legally Blonde icon wore an ivory-colored short-sleeve mini dress that featured a collared neckline, buttons down the center of the bodice, and a structured A-line skirt that created a pretty bell-shaped silhouette.

She added an edgy pair of camel-colored leather heeled mules, two bangles, and stylish black sunglasses to the ensemble. With her blonde locks down in touseled waves and her bangs looking far better than one would believe possible, Witherspoon served a whole lot of office fashion inspiration — but it isn’t apparel that her fans desperately want her to venture into. It isn’t even a collaboration with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, who posed for a photo with the Little Fires Everywhere actress, that the people want. What they do want is for Witherspoon to grow her Reese’s Book Club stand into an entire store.

In May 2017, Witherspoon founded Reese’s Book Club as a way to share her favorite books with her fans, uplift empowering stories with women at the center of the plot, and bond over fantastic books with other people who love to read. With nearly 3 million followers on the book club’s Instagram account, it’s clear that the entertainment mogul has a strong market for the concept they’re begging her to bring to life in the comments of her latest post. “petition for you to actually open a bookstore… 🫶🏻,” one fan wrote with another replying, “good idea 👏.”

While the club's website does feature an e-commerce storefront on which books and other bookish items are available for purchase, Reese's Book Club doesn't have a brick-and-mortar location — although, with such high demand and her penchant for stellar business ideas, we won't be surprised if we see a physical Reese's Book Club shop pop up in the future.

