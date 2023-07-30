One Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle’s ‘True Passion’ Has Nothing To Do With This Rumored Career Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s been an inordinate amount of speculation recently concerning what the future may hold for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are navigating the next chapter of their post-royal life and searching for new projects and endeavors to pursue independently and as a couple. But one royal expert believes a rumored career pivot might not actually pan out for Meghan, and the reason why makes a lot of sense.

While some reports have seemingly suggested that Meghan might return to acting, royal commentator and Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author Christopher Andersen isn’t wholly convinced. “I don’t think it’s the proper next step and I don’t think she was doing that,” Andersen told Us Weekly, via Express, in reference to Meghan’s April signing with agency WME. “It would be a step down, wouldn’t it? The same way Grace Kelly, Princess Grace—there was always talk she would go back into acting because that was her true passion, but I’m not so sure it is Meghan’s true passion. I think she wants to be a social force.”

Meghan Markle's silence amid the strikes is raising some major questions. https://t.co/DRLDOO8sUt — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 30, 2023

Indeed, while there have been plenty of stories suggesting Meghan will go back to acting, many of her true passion projects consisted of humanitarian efforts and pursuits. Even during her time as an actress, Meghan utilized her platform to shed a light on causes that are important to her. And in the time since her marriage to Prince Harry and their subsequent move to the United States, her service-oriented work has remained relatively consistent.

As much as we can speculate, only the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an idea of what the future holds for them and their young family. The couple still have a partnership in place with Netflix, and more opportunities may present themselves. We’ll just have to wait and see where this new chapter takes them next.

Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $14.92 $27.99 47% Off on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Meghan Markle’s Silence Amid the SAG-AFTRA Strike Raises Questions About Relationship With Netflix

The fraught relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

