This Member of the Trump Family Allegedly Constructed a Viral Story About Them Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Let’s be honest, Leonardo DiCaprio has been linked to many people in the industry, especially younger models. We’ve seen it time and time again, and it’s now somewhat become of a meme that he only dates women up to 25 years old. But did you know, he was once linked to a member of the Trump family, and that it got so out of hand that his publicist stepped in to set the record straight? Let’s dive In.

Now this person isn’t an official member of the Trump family anymore, but she was for some time. Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump was an up-and-coming model at the time of the story, known as the daughter of Bonnie Hayden and lawyer Charles Hayden, and was one of the newest models for the legendary Wilhelmina Models agency. And in 1998, she found herself at the center of whirlwind rumors between herself and the Titanic mega-star.

back in 1999, she found herself in a New York City nightclub that DiCaprio was in at the same time, and within a day, New York Magazine started the rumors that they were not only together, but that he was “smitten” with the new model.

However, DiCaprio’s publicist Cindy Guagenti not only squashed those rumors, but the story soon came crashing down, with heavy implications that Vanessa orchestrated the whole rumor.

Guagenti quickly shut down the rumors, and New York Magazine heavily implied that Vanessa was the one who fed the story to a gossip writer outside an after-party DiCaprio was at. She allegedly said, per The List, that the two were so into one another, claiming “how happy Leo was to finally be with someone as ‘down to earth’ as she.” Yikes.

As you can imagine, these rumors were shut down quite quickly.

