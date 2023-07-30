Prince Albert & Princess Charlene Squash All Breakup Rumors With a Rare, Matching Fashion Moment

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out in style on Saturday evening, and the 45-year-old princess let the world know she’s just as fashionable as the ladies of the British royal family.

The Monégasque couple attended the 74th Monaco Red Cross Gala in matching white formal attire, and Charlene looked absolutely ethereal for the occasion. The mom of two wore a modest white gown with an opaque sleeveless frock beneath a sheer long-sleeve overlay embellished with lines of tiny crystals. The floor-length gown was cinched at the waist for a figure-flattering effect, and the sleeve cuffs folded under for a balloon-esque look.

Charlene accessorized with a dazzling gem-encrusted pair of dangling earrings, a simple white clutch, and white satin pointed-toe heels. Her pixie cut was side-parted and chicly touseled, and her makeup was an understated soft glam that showed off her glowing complexion.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images.

The 65-year-old prince matched his wife with a white dress shirt and tuxedo jacket, and he showed his patriotism with a red bow tie and pocket square, nodding to Monaco’s red and white flag. Albert wore classic black slacks and shining black dress shoes to finish his evening ensemble.

The royal couple’s rare matching fashion moment follows March 2023 split rumors that were published by French magazine Royauté and circulated by British media. A spokesperson for the Monégasque palace told People, “The article is made up of old stories which weren’t true to begin with,” adding they were nothing more than “malicious rumors” in a “totally unfounded” article.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene married in 2011 and share 8-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Albert also shares 29-year-old daughter Jazmin Grimaldi with his American ex-girlfriend Tamara Rotolo, as well as 18-year-old son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste with Nicole Coste, a flight attendant who met the prince in 1997.

