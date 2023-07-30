Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s Latest Social Media Interaction Proves Exactly Where Their Relationship Stands

It’s been a minute since we got a cute little relationship update from Halle Berry and Van Hunt. While the two have been very consistent when it comes to keeping certain aspects of their romance private, that hasn’t stopped them from sharing cute snapshots from date nights and more. Recently, Berry and Hunt got a little flirty on social media, and this adorable interaction shows fans exactly where the couple stands.

In the post, which you can check out below, Hunt shared a collage of photos featuring his lady love. The two appeared to be at a concert, and the candid photos captured so many adorable moments between the Monster’s Ball Oscar winner and the Grammy-winning artist. But the sweetest exchange between the two wasn’t even in the photos — it was in the comment section.

Hunt captioned the post “anatomy of a night,” adding the hashtags “reggae” and “Hollywood bowl.” Berry took to the comment section and left a sweet note for her partner of roughly three years to find. “Nothing better bay-be than being with you cutting [up emoji],” the actress and filmmaker’s comment read.

It’s been almost three years since Berry and Hunt went public with their romance, and every little detail we’ve seen and heard from their time together has shown us just how much they care for one another. Even though the two prefer to keep their relationship as private as possible, we still love these small glimpses of their life together. Regardless of what they share next, we just love watching these two live, love, and grow as a couple.

