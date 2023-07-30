Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Allegedly Butting Heads on Another Joint Activity

It seems that along with allegedly butting heads over entering couples counseling, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not on the same page on another subject: the concept of having a reality show together.

Reality shows are not a new concept and quite a few families have entered the reality TV world stratosphere such as the Stallone’s and the D’Amelio’s within the past year alone. And it seems Stefani is ready to dive headfirst into another venture that lets her bond with her fans in a new way, but yet again, Shelton is allegedly on the more hesitant side.

Insiders told RadarOnline that the Trolls star is reportedly “furious” over the fact that Shelton “won’t get on board with this idea!” The source added, “She’s always going on live and interacting with them, it’s intense. Blake finds it suffocating and they bicker all the time about how she’s always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back. She genuinely loves connecting with her fans.”

The alleged bickering has been mentioned before as a source of discourse that has led the two to possibly step into couples counseling, to no avail. And while Shelton “has been dead set against” it, “Gwen is NOT letting this go.”

Having a reality show follow your home is a big commitment that only a few families have done, and after Shelton and Stefani have left The Voice, it’s clear Shelton wants some more private home life. But it also makes sense that Stefani wants to amp up her connection with her fans, especially after seeing such wonderful feedback after launching her makeup line in 2022 entitled GXVE Beauty.

As always, take rumors with a grain of salt, and we’re hoping Shelton and Stefani are truly on cloud nine still, but these numerous reports have fans worried. However, on July 29, Stefani shared a video of the two of them with the caption reading, “When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works.”

Related story Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Reported Reason for Couples Therapy Reminds Us of a Former A-List Couple

@gwenstefani it just works ♥️ @Blake Shelton ♬ True Babe – Gwen Stefani While this doesn’t bode well for the allegation that she’s perpetually online, this video does show that things may just be alright with the two! Time will tell.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.

