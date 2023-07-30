Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Glowing, Black Swimsuit-Clad Photo Proves She’ll Always Be a Chic Style Icon

Two decades may have passed since she starred as the fashionista of the Mystery Machine gang in Scooby-Doo The Movie, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is still very much a style icon today.

While on vacation in Italy with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids, the beloved actress spent a lot of time in the pool and at the spa — and according to a stunning photo she shared on Instagram, Gellar looked chic as ever. Meanwhile, we would have looked like greased-up drowned rats, but that’s why the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is the style icon and we the ones taking notes.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+.

Captioning the idyllic shot “Yup, I’ve mastered spa life in 🇮🇹,” Gellar was literally glowing under the sun in a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit. Standing in a picturesque pool with the water rising to her hips, the mom of two effortlessly modeled the black bathing suit, which featured a ruffled one-shoulder silhouette and ruching across the bust. Her honey-colored hair was slicked back into a low bun, and she wore oversized square tortoise-print sunglasses, which added plenty of casual-glam vibes.

Gellar’s followers were living for the summer look, with one fan commenting, “God damn, Buffy, you still got it 🔥.” Another follower complimented her chic pool attire, writing, “Love the bathing suit! You are so stunning!😍😍😍.”

If you love the actress’ one-piece suit too, check out this similar option with 4.5 stars on Amazon and this two-shoulder lookalike swimsuit that’s currently on sale for 25% off at Summersalt.

