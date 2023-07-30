Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Glowing, Black Swimsuit-Clad Photo Proves She’ll Always Be a Chic Style Icon

Two decades may have passed since she starred as the fashionista of the Mystery Machine gang in Scooby-Doo The Movie, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is still very much a style icon today.
While on vacation in Italy with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids, the beloved actress spent a lot of time in the pool and at the spa — and according to a stunning photo she shared on Instagram, Gellar looked chic as ever. Meanwhile, we would have looked like greased-up drowned rats, but that’s why the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star is the style icon and we the ones taking notes.
Captioning the idyllic shot “Yup, I’ve mastered spa life in 🇮🇹,” Gellar was literally glowing under the sun in a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit. Standing in a picturesque pool with the water rising to her hips, the mom of two effortlessly modeled the black bathing suit, which featured a ruffled one-shoulder silhouette and ruching across the bust. Her honey-colored hair was slicked back into a low bun, and she wore oversized square tortoise-print sunglasses, which added plenty of casual-glam vibes.
Gellar’s followers were living for the summer look, with one fan commenting, “God damn, Buffy, you still got it 🔥.” Another follower complimented her chic pool attire, writing, “Love the bathing suit! You are so stunning!😍😍😍.”
If you love the actress’ one-piece suit too, check out this similar option with 4.5 stars on Amazon and this two-shoulder lookalike swimsuit that’s currently on sale for 25% off at Summersalt.
