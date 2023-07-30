John F. Kennedy Allegedly Had an Affair With This Hollywood Legend Within an Hour of Meeting Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The more we learn about former US President John F. Kennedy’s personal life, the more it makes us raise our eyebrows. Right when you think you know everything there is to know about the controversial, mysterious Kennedy family, especially JFK, you get another allegation that has legs. while almost everyone knows about the rumored affair between JFK and Marilyn Monroe, did you know he also allegedly had a very brief fling with another old Hollywood legend?

Buckle up, because this one is a wild ride. It is alleged that JFK had a brief liason with Marlene Dietrich.

According to a report from ABCNews, per journal entries acquired by Kenneth Tynan’s journal entries he submitted to the New Yorker, the Witness for the Prosecution star was invited to the White House for drinks with JFK. Tynan was allegedly told the story by Dietrich, who claimed she and JFK were in bed within an hour of meeting one another.

Allegedly, JFK said to Dietrich, “I hope you aren’t in a hurry,” but she was, claiming “2,000 Jews were waiting to give her a plaque at 7 p.m., and it was now 6:30.”

As the story goes via Tynan’s journal entries, JFK responded by saying, “That doesn’t give us much time, does it?”

Dietrich told Tynan that “it was all over sweetly and very soon. And then he went to sleep. I looked at my watch and it was 6:50.” She also recounted that she had to wake him up to guide her back to her car so she could make it to the ceremony.

And here’s another alleged bombshell: JFK reportedly asked Dietrich if she ever slept with his father Joseph Kennedy back in the 1930s.

He asked her, “Just one thing…did you ever make it with my father?” And she denied it… but that was allegedly a lie. Dietrich said she was just telling him what he wanted to hear and implied that she did sleep with Joseph, according to the biography Kick: The True Story of JFK’s Sister and the Heir to Chatsworth.

Now, in the same biography, it detailed Dietrich’s daughter Maria Sieber’s unlikely friendship with Rosemary Kennedy, and how it crumbled when Sieber allegedly discovered her mother and Joseph’s affair.

