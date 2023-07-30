Meghan Markle’s Silence Amid the SAG-AFTRA Strike Raises Questions About Relationship With Netflix

Meghan Markle’s silence on the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike is causing concern among fans, as she was once a member of the union and an outspoken advocate of their support. While the strike enters its third week, many are speculating that the Suits alum’s absence from the major industry ordeal has to do with the lucrative deal she and Prince Harry signed with Netflix in 2020.

After cutting ties with the royal family that year, Meghan and Harry began spitballing ways they could bring in their own income to maintain their lifestyle and support their children. One of their sources of revenue would end up coming from Netflix after the couple signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant — which happens to be one of the studios that is refusing to comply with the SAG-AFTRA demands for better pay, streaming residuals, and provisions on artificial intelligence.

Photo by Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

During their bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan cited the union as a presence she missed after joining the royal family. While explaining the many issues the couple had with The Firm, the Duchess remembered telling them, “I just really need help. Because in my old job, there was a union, and they would protect me.”

After the tell-all aired, SAG-AFTRA sent Meghan a public message of support, telling her via Twitter, “We are still here for you, Meghan. Everyone deserves the protection of a union.” So now that she’s in a perfect position to show she’s here for the organization just as much as they are for her, Meghan’s silence is not going unnoticed. In fact, a recent statement from Netflix on their partnership is fueling assumptions that the reason she’s made no comment on the strike is because of their ongoing deal.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

The Sussexes’ deal with Spotify was canceled in June 2023, and many wondered if their Netflix partnership would fall apart as well. The streaming platform released a statement assuring it would not, announcing, “The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending any time soon.”

While Meghan and Harry generally don’t make many public appearances or statements of any kind these days, especially following the chaos of their most recent engagement, a sign of support from the former actress would go a mighty long way in the strike for better working conditions in the elite Hollywood industry. Related story John F. Kennedy Allegedly Had an Affair With This Hollywood Legend Within an Hour of Meeting Them

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who supported the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes.