Rihanna Stepped Out in a Sporty Pink Outfit & Let the World Know That This Barbie Is Super Pregnant

This Barbie is a fashion icon, and she’s also super pregnant.

On Friday, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in Santa Monica for a date night at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, and the “Diamonds” singer was serving yet another top-tier maternity look that was well-timed with the premiere of Barbie the week before.

Channeling her inner Mattel doll and Sporty Spice, Rihanna wore a bubblegum-colored matching two-piece set. Her top was a soft sports bra that revealed her very round baby bump, and her bottoms were a pair of baggy track pants.

The soon-to-be mom of two accessorized with white sneakers, a metallic silver handbag, a stack of icy necklaces including a chunky chainlink choker and a diamond tennis necklace, and a pair of oval-shaped, diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

Rihanna wore her silky blown-out tresses down with two mini pigtails atop her head and a bubble-tied section of hair framing her face — see the photos HERE. If we had to cast her in the mega-successful Greta Gerwig movie based on this look alone, the award-winning singer would for sure be Sporty Barbie.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images.

Love the iconic mutha’s Barbiecore look? Recreate it with these Asos parachute pants ($52) and this matching crop top currently on sale for $22.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl in February, and she was already bumpin’ at that point. It looks like RZA’s baby sibling will be arriving soon — we’ll be diligently on Rihanna Baby Watch from this point forward.

From edgy streetwear to glamorous formal attire, here are Rihanna’s most iconic pregnancy looks.

