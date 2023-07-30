Donald Trump’s Legal Team Got a Rare Win by Blocking Access to This Family Member’s Emails

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While former US President Donald Trump and his legal team have their hands full with two indictments (and a possible third indictment looming over their heads), they were just given a shocking win by Judge Juan Merchan.

One of the biggest cases on Trump’s legal team’s plate is working on his trial preparations for the second indictment, also known as the one that’s all about the 37 charges related to allegedly hiding classified documents. He also has his first indictment following the hush-money trial where he allegedly sent money to Stormy Daniels and, therefore, falsified financial records. Well, amid these trials, Manhattan district attorneys from D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office have been consistently filing subpoenas in order to access Melania Trump’s emails.

However, in a rather shocking turn of events, Judge Merchan has actually denied access to these emails, along with other documents the district attorneys have been trying to get access of.

The emails in question were around a year’s worth of correspondence between Melania and the Home Alone 2 star’s executive assistant Rhona Graff, who is also the senior vice president of the Trump organization, among other sealed documents.

Executive assistant to Donald Trump Rhona Graff, Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.

In response to his ruling, Merchan wrote, per NBCNews via MSN, that “This request would yield significantly more responsive records than necessary.”

Merchan is no stranger to the legal world of the Trump family. Not only did he oversee the five-week criminal trial of the Trump Organization, but he’s presided over cases with people in Donald’s inner circle like Allen Weisselberg and Steve Bannon, per BBC.

