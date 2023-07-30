Michelle Yeoh Puts a Casual-Chic Spin on Bridal Wear in New Wedding Photos

A few days after her intimate Genevian wedding ceremony, Michelle Yeoh shared the first photos from her nuptials to former Ferrari CEO and Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Jean Todt — and we’re obsessed with her super chic yet untraditional bridal attire.

The actress shared a carousel of photos from the wedding day excitedly captioned, “19 years and YES!! we are married!!” Yeoh added, “Thkq to our ‘families’ ❤️ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨.”

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

The first shot in the series of snaps shows Yeoh and Todt beaming down at their hands as the Crazy Rich Asians actress slid her husband’s wedding band into place on his ring finger. While the sweet moment was undeniably adorable, the bride’s casual-chic wedding look stole the show.

Yeoh dressed in all white, opting for a luxe long-sleeve silk blouse with a high-waisted skirt featuring tiers of modest tulle ruffles. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s rich tresses cascaded in soft waves, and she wore stylish cat-eye glasses with a thin frame.

Other photos in the carousel included a shot of an excited Yeoh and happy Todt standing next to a few wedding guests, as well as one of the newlyweds sitting in a bed with two swan-shaped towels and flower petals arranged into a heart.

In a photo of their wedding program, shared on Instagram by former Ferrari F1 driver Felipe Massa, the happy couple reminisced about the milestones in their relationship that led to their long-awaited marriage. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the brief story began. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!” the program continued. Related story Michelle Yeoh Just Married Her Fiancé After 19 Years Engaged — See Photos of Their Long Overdue Wedding

While Yeoh and Todt got engaged after just two months of dating, it would take them 19 years to tie the knot. “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” their wedding program concluded.

Massa’s post, captioned “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️,” also included a photo of the couple standing with more wedding guests, revealing the rest of the blushing bride’s look. Her A-line skirt fell just above her ankles, and she wore a cream-colored pair of espadrilles with a bow resting atop the summer shoes. Yeoh’s ensemble is the blueprint for a more relaxed bridal look that doesn’t sacrifice any elegance!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who got engaged lightning-fast.

