Lauren Bacall Was Reportedly ‘Terrified’ To Start Dating This Legendary Ex

When you think about golden Old Hollywood couples, probably only a few come to mind, like Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio or Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, or the ever-so-classic romance between Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart. The pair had a long romance full of passion and intrigue, but also with an origin story that ended up filling Bacall with terror.

In William J. Mann’s new book Bogie & Bacall: The Surprising True Story of Hollywood’s Greatest Love Affair, He gives readers a surprising new account of the controversial pair like fans have never seen before. One of the biggest bombshells is how Bacall was allegedly “terrified” to start dating Bogart, out of fear of being dubbed the “other woman.”

The pair met on the set of To Have and Have Not back in 1944, and sparks flew immediately. However, at the time, Bogart was married to his third wife Mayo Methot, but they were reportedly drifting apart from one another by the time Bogart and Bacall met.

Despite that fact, and along with the fact that Bacall was 19 and Bogart was 45, Bacall was allegedly worried about her career being embroiled in scandal right at the beginning.

In the same year Bogart divorced Methot, he and Bacall married at Malabar Farm, Lucas, Ohio in 1945. They welcomed one son named Stephen Humphrey Bogart, born Jan 6, 1949, and a daughter named Leslie Howard Bogart, born Aug 23, 1952.

They were together until Bogart’s death in 1957, after he passed away from esophageal cancer.

