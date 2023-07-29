Melania Trump Allegedly Decided To Keep Low-Profile Because of Strained Relationship With One of Donald’s Kids

As many people know, the former first lady Melania Trump has been dwindling her public appearances to less and less over the past couple of years. And apparently, there are allegedly two major reasons why. While the surgeons of tell-all books have painted her in an unfavorable light, people are also alleging that her strained relationship with former US president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has played a major role in her stepping away from the limelight.

A new report from The New York Times claims that Melania has felt betrayal from all cylinders, including from the strange relationship with Ivanka. Former aides have reported this over the years, and with this new report, those allegations are back at the forefront since it seems it played a part in Melania wanting to stay more private than before.

Melania reportedly felt a sense of betrayal with her dirty laundry being aired out in public, especially with the intricacies of her allegedly complicated relationship with Ivanka.

Despite the two claiming they have a good relationship, many trusted sources and aides have claimed the exact opposite.

It’s alleged that they never wanted to co-host parties together, and that Melania once referred to Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner as “snakes,” reportedly saying through a text: “You know how they are snakes,” per MSN.

It’s also been claimed that since the Trump Card author has attempted to distance herself from the Trump family, and with Melania still being entrenched in the family, it’s assumed their cold relationship has probably only gotten colder.

Related story Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Made a Major Allegation That These 2 Family Members Could've Been the ‘Inside Moles'

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

