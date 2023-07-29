Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s Relationship Reportedly Took a Total 180 After His Estranged Wife Spoke Out

If God is indeed a woman, Ariana Grande’s latest relationship and all of its red flags do not seem like something She would sign off on.

The two weeks since Grande’s affair with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater hit the news have been absolute chaos, so allow us to recap, starting with the singer’s Wimbledon appearance sans wedding ring on July 17. Rumors began swirling that she and husband Dalton Gomez were no longer together, and sure enough, TMZ reported shortly after that the couple had been separated since January 2023.

Just days later, news of Grande and Slater’s affair hit the media on July 20. While the world was largely confused by whether or not the “thank u, next” singer was seriously dating a married man who had just welcomed a baby with his wife, Lilly Jay, in August 2022, a source told TMZ, “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” adding, “Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship.”

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions.

While sources can be wishy-washy as far as trustworthiness goes, Grande and Slater’s relationship was all but confirmed when he officially filed for divorce from Jay on July 26. A day later, Jay made some scathing comments to the media regarding the circus show her marriage had become. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

A source close to Grande and Slater spoke to the outlet the same day, sharing, “[Jay is] rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong… Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.” Sounds like a take that came from a man, but okay.

These celebrities have all claimed that Ariana Grande had meddled in their relationships. https://t.co/0J90hpiimX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2023

So here we are today with another development in the dumpster fire of a love quadrangle. Following Jay’s comments, Grande is reportedly giving Slater “space to work things out” with his wife, according to TMZ. While the outlet reports that Grande and Gomez have not formally filed for divorce at this point, it seems like that would be the next step for the singer, who allegedly still wants to pursue a relationship with Slater. Related story Lauren Bacall Was Reportedly ‘Terrified’ To Start Dating This Legendary Ex

We personally think Grande should say “thank u, next” and abort this bad decision, but alas, it’s looking like the situation is taking more of a “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” route — at least from our pov.

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.

