Cindy Crawford’s BTS Snapshots From Her Latest Fashion Shoot Prove She Never Takes a Bad Photo

When you’ve been in front of the camera as much as Cindy Crawford, you pretty much know all of your good angles. The longtime model rarely takes a bad photo. Actually, scratch that — she never takes a bad photo. Crawford’s latest Instagram post showed off some behind-the-scenes images from a recent fashion shoot, and these pictures prove Crawford is still a total pro in front of any camera.

In the collection of images, which you can check out below, Crawford posed up in a fabulous Barbiecore pink top, yellow high-waisted pants, a thick white belt, and Yalea sunglasses. As always, Crawford looked flawless. It’s honestly hard to believe these images were outtakes and not the photos used for the campaign.

“All dolled up,” she captioned the images. “Outtakes from [David Yarrow] shoot.” We loved everything about these candid snapshots. We always knew Crawford doesn’t take a bad photo, and these images definitely prove it.

It just goes to show that when you’ve been modeling as long as Crawford, with such a storied career, you know exactly what to do as soon as the cameras flash. We loved getting a glimpse at this moment from Crawford’s life. Hopefully we’ll get to see even more BTS snapshots in the future.

