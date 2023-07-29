Experts Are Comparing Prince William & Kate Middleton’s ‘Curated and Idealized Image’ to This Controversial First Family

The public has seen a pretty major shift in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s image since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their revamped image is being likened to that of a certain controversial First Family.

According to global public relations and branding expert Mark Borkowski, per Page Six, “William and Kate have created numerous official and informal photo opportunities, projecting a positive and united image as a couple” following Queen Elizabeth II’s September 2022 passing and King Charles’ May 2023 coronation. “This curated and idealized image indicates their determination to own the narrative of hard-working, empathetic young royals,” Borkowski explained.

The “charm offensive” enacted by the Wales family is being compared to the branding campaign of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, which put such a spell on the world that they’re about as close to American royalty as you can get.

Photo by John F. Kennedy Library/John F. Kennedy Library/Getty Images.

Being another step closer to inheriting the throne, a palace staffer told Page Six it’s been integral for the Waleses to bring their kids more heavily into the fold. “Kate and William have given us a master class in introducing the children to ‘The Firm.'” They explained, “It’s a delicate way for the children to experience official engagements and get used to the public profile — and a careful balance when they’re of an age that they and their schoolmates will be aware of when their pictures are in the papers.”

Expressing the same sentiment, Borkowski said “[It] was a great stunt … filling the Royal Box [at Wimbledon] with the kids and the endless long lens shots of the children’s reactions.”

Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Likely taking a feather out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cap, as a great many people admire the couple for their down-to-earth personalities, another source close to the Waleses acknowledged William and Kate's effort to showcase a more relaxed public demeanor.

“A lot of people remarked to me how relaxed they look out and about … They’re both trying to deliver impact,” the source explained. “They’re excited about the work they’re doing and with that is a sense of ease and confidence, they can get out there and really be their authentic selves.”

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport.

The source also claimed the Waleses have not hired image experts, asserting, “There’s no army of marketing and branding people behind the scenes shaping everything.” They added, “There’s a constant dialogue with their team about what’s important to them. But every element of what they do is thought about.”

Even Kate’s style choices have slightly shifted since Queen Elizabeth’s death. Bethan Holt, royal fashion expert and fashion director at The Telegraph, explained, “There have been sure but subtle changes to Kate’s style since she became Princess of Wales. Her makeup has become sharper and more contoured which gives her a very elevated look. With her fashion, she’s investing in a lot of new pieces, with less [mass market] and more designer and bespoke pieces.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Holt continued, “She’s also opting for much more tailoring, which moves along her style from ‘Dainty Duchess’ to ‘Power Princess.’ I’d compare the style era we see Kate embracing now to Diana in the mid-’80s, which is often known as her ‘Dynasty Di’ era when she embraced power dressing and bold colors — really stepping into her high-profile future queen role,” she mused. “We see that same confidence with Kate now. She knows everyone is looking at her and plays to that as a huge strength.”

It’s a new age for the royal family indeed — and we, too, are loving the more relaxed, fun-loving Waleses of the modern era.

