Prince Harry & Prince William’s Relationship Is Reportedly More Icy Than We Imagined

For all the recent scrutiny there’s been on members of the royal family, we haven’t really gotten an update on one particular relationship: that of the bond between Prince William and Prince Harry. While there’s been plenty of speculation concerning if or when the two brothers might reconcile, we haven’t heard much about where their relationship currently stands. But a new report seems to suggest the brothers’ bond is much more fraught than we initially imagined.

“William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa,” an insider told OK! Magazine via Marie Claire. “They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls,” the source said.

It’s quite disheartening to know that William and Harry’s relationship is still very much at a stand still. If the insider’s claims are true, that would mean the brothers haven’t checked in for quite a few milestones, including the recent birthdays of Prince George, William, and Princess Lilibet. It’s pretty safe to say circumstances are still pretty icy between the two.

For longtime royal fans, watching William and Harry drift apart over the course of the last few years hasn’t been easy. Harry has made it clear he wants to rebuild his relationship with this brother, but it seems some accountability and reflection might be needed from both parties in order to move forward. Maybe one day the brothers will be able to put aside their scruples and come together, though we have a feeling it’ll be quite a long time before we see any signs of a reconciliation.

