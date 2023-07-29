Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Has Fans Doing a Doubletake (Again!) With a ‘Legally Blonde’-Inspired Pool Pic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The older Ava Phillippe gets, the more she looks like her iconic mom, Reese Witherspoon — and that’s saying a lot, because the 23-year-old has always looked exactly like her mom. Now that she’s an adult, Phillippe could totally pass as Witherspoon’s body double, and her latest Legally Blonde-inspired Instagram photo is all the evidence we need to plead our case. What, like it’s hard? The universe literally said, “Copy and paste.”

Laying on a striped towel beside a picturesque aquamarine pool, Phillippe lounges in a periwinkle-colored one-piece swimsuit from Aerie. Looking off-camera mid-laugh, she has one leg bent and the other extended with one arm by her side and another resting above her head. Her blonde locks are expertly touseled and piled beneath her head, and she looks exactly like Elle Woods — so much so that everyone had to freak out about it in the comments.

“Had to do a double take thinking it was Reese,” one user wrote, with another commenting, “Legally blonde 👱‍♀️❤️.” One fan drew a comparison to another movie Witherspoon starred in, writing, “Looks like the same bathing suit @reesewitherspoon wore in Cruel Intentions when she was pregnant!!”

The Legally Blonde of it all was undeniable though, with additional fans commenting, “Legally blonde blue edition 🩵” and “Looks like ‘Legally Blonde’ moment from the Harvard application video 👱‍♀️.”

The 23-year-old Aerie ambassador captioned the idyllic pool pic, “Soaking up the second half of Summer with @aerie 💜☀️​​​​​​​​​.” If you love her strappy one-piece swimsuit with its keyhole cutout, you can snag one for yourself for under $40 while it’s on sale.