Kelly Clarkson Channels Taylor Swift Eras Tour Vibes During Her First Concert in 3 Years

Proving her early hits will “never go out of style,” Kelly Clarkson channeled her inner Taylor Swift with an Eras-inspired setlist during her first concert in three years.

On the inaugural night of her limited Las Vegas residency, the beloved musician took the sold-out crowd on a walk down memory lane with a 95-minute show featuring her most lionized hits, as well as new songs from her album “Chemistry.” Clarkson belted out “Because Of You,” “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” in addition to a slew of other tracks. She even walked through the crowd while singing “Breakaway,” which definitely doesn’t make us feel misty-eyed or anything emotional like that.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images.

Of her return to the stage after a three-year hiatus, Clarkson joked, “I haven’t done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years” (via People). Throughout the show, she also spoke to the crowd about her divorce, her plans to relocate to New York City, and her two kids.

Clarkson even surprised her fans with some “Kellyoke,” a segment she does on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night,” she shared. “We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the [SAG-AFTRA] strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.” Proving just how in touch she is with her idolized musical contemporaries, the iconic singer proceeded to croon Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

The award-winning singer previously promised greatness from her 10-show Vegas run, and she clearly wasn’t lying. “There’s a lot of songs, and it’s going to be different every night,” Clarkson shared on Instagram ahead of the residency, per People. “We’re trying to make it special for everybody. We’re hitting all the new songs from the album in there somewhere. We’re hitting the ones you want to hear, and if we’re not, then you’re just being demanding because we’re singing a lot of songs,” she joked.