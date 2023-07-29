Salma Hayek Gives Fans a Super-Rare Glimpse Into How She Proudly Shows off Her Gray Hair

Salma Hayek’s hot girl summer consists of her proudly flaunting her gorgeous gray hair for the world to marvel at!

On July 28, the Frida star shared a series of bare-faced car selfies that show off her silver hairs with the caption reading, “Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… don’t wear your glasses 👓 on your hair!!! 😜😹. Bring on the wisdom🦉.” And she posted the same caption in Spanish, saying, “Aquí les va un consejo para cubrirse las canas sin teñirse el cabello……………………………quítense los lentes de la cabeza!!!😜😹 bienvenida la sabiduría🦉.”

In the first photo, we see Hayek smiling and showing off her side profile, along with the gray hairs around her temple, followed by another stunning selfie showing off the gray hairs at the end of her luscious locks! Then, we end the series of photos with another photo of her proudly showing off her gray hair all around, and we’re truly obsessed.

Now, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-nominated actress has flaunted her gorgeous gray hair! Not only has she posted viral photos of her rocking her natural grays, but she even showed up to the 2018 Oscars showing off some gray strands around her face.

In a previous interview with the New York Times, Hayek revealed why she doesn’t color over her grays (and we adore the transparency)! “One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it,” she said. “I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

