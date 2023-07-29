Ron DeSantis Claims This Is the One Reason Why the US Should Pardon Donald Trump

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ron DeSantis has a more forgiving approach to how the US should handle former US President Donald Trump’s crimes, and his argument is based on one fact: how the US should pardon Trump because of his age.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly on her show The Megyn Kelly Show on July 28, she asked him a question that led to a pretty shocking response about the fate of the former US President. Kelly asked, “Given your views on the weaponization of government, would you commit to pardoning him on any federal charges against him?”

“What I’ve said is very simple. I’m gonna do what’s right for the country,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison. It just doesn’t seem like it would be a good thing.”

He claimed that because of the Home Alone 2 star’s age, it wouldn’t “be a good thing” to put him behind bars. He doubles down on this perspective with an example.

DeSantis added, “And I look at like, you know, [Gerald] Ford pardoned [Richard] Nixon, took some heat for it, but at the end of the day, it’s like, do we wanna move forward as a country or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?”

The Florida governor is referring to when former US President Ford made a presidential proclamation to pardon former US President Nixon for all of his crimes.

DeSantis ended the question by saying, “And I think the public wants a fresh start. I think they want somebody that’s gonna focus on their issues. We’ve had a lot that’s happened over the last five or six years, you know, I get that. But going forward, we’ve got all these issues that we’ve gotta deal with.”

For those that don’t know, Trump has been twice so far. The first time was for allegedly falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels (a case where he’s trying hard to get the judge replaced). For the second: he was charged with 37 counts, with the prosecution alleging he kept national defense records from federal officials at his Mar-a-Lago estate. As of late July 2023, a possible third incitement could be on the horizon.

